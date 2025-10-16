Petrobras Picks Halliburton for Deepwater Completions Job off Brazil

U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton has secured multiple contracts from Petrobras to provide completion and stimulation services for its deepwater fields offshore Brazil.

The contracts entail vessel stimulation, intelligent completions, and safety valves services, using Halliburton’s engineering solutions.

In the Búzios field, Halliburton will deploy its SmartWell intelligent completion technology to enable real-time reservoir management and actionable insights to optimize production. For the Sépia and Atapu fields, Halliburton will provide EcoStar electric tubing retrievable safety valves (eTRSV) to improve the safety and efficiency of this project.

Additionally, Halliburton's Stim Star Brasil, tailored for Petrobras activity, will deliver stimulation services that focus on reservoir productivity and improve asset performance.

The contracts are expected to begin in 2026.

“Halliburton’s engineered stimulation solutions strengthen the collaboration with Petrobras. These awards demonstrate our longstanding relationship in Brazil and support our global strategy to improve asset value and safety through our completions services,” said Shawn Stasiuk, senior vice president, Halliburton Completion and Production division.