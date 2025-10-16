Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Picks Halliburton for Deepwater Completions Job off Brazil

P-78 FPSO at Búzios field (Credit: Petrobras News Agency)
P-78 FPSO at Búzios field (Credit: Petrobras News Agency)

U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton has secured multiple contracts from Petrobras to provide completion and stimulation services for its deepwater fields offshore Brazil.

The contracts entail vessel stimulation, intelligent completions, and safety valves services, using Halliburton’s engineering solutions.

In the Búzios field, Halliburton will deploy its SmartWell intelligent completion technology to enable real-time reservoir management and actionable insights to optimize production. For the Sépia and Atapu fields, Halliburton will provide EcoStar electric tubing retrievable safety valves (eTRSV) to improve the safety and efficiency of this project.

Additionally, Halliburton's Stim Star Brasil, tailored for Petrobras activity, will deliver stimulation services that focus on reservoir productivity and improve asset performance.

The contracts are expected to begin in 2026.

“Halliburton’s engineered stimulation solutions strengthen the collaboration with Petrobras. These awards demonstrate our longstanding relationship in Brazil and support our global strategy to improve asset value and safety through our completions services,” said Shawn Stasiuk, senior vice president, Halliburton Completion and Production division.

Drilling Subsea Industry News Activity South America North America Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

© Denys / Adobe Stock

Offshore Drilling Gains Momentum in US as Onshore Fades
BW Opal FPSO (Credit: Santos)

Santos Trims 2025 Output Target as BW Opal FPSO Faces...
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Egypt Plans to Drill 480 Exploratory Oil Wells with $5.7B...
Noble Regina Allen drilling rig (Credit: Mammoet)

Chevron Set to Drill Exploration Well off Suriname Later...

Sponsored

Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Delivers Reliable, Lower-Cost Power

Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Deliv

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

‘Anschütz Autonomics’ Set to Chart New Course for Autonomous Navigation

‘Anschütz Autonomics’ Set to C

Seadrill Adopts igus’ Modular Energy Chains to Cut Offshore Downtime and Costs

Seadrill Adopts igus’ Modular

Petrobras Picks Halliburton for Deepwater Completions Job off Brazil

Petrobras Picks Halliburton fo

DEME Welcomes Norse Wind WTIV for Giant Offshore Wind Turbines

DEME Welcomes Norse Wind WTIV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine