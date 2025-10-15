Pakistan, Türkiye Deepen Oil and Gas Ties with Offshore Indus-C Block Deal

Pakistan’s state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has agreed to acquire a 20% interest in the Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block, joining forces with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC), part of Türkiye’s TPAO, and MariEnergies.

Subject to regulatory approvals, operatorship of the block will be transferred to TPOC, which has extensive experience in offshore exploration and field development.

Following completion of the transaction and receipt of all required approvals, the participating interests are expected to be: TPOC 25% (operator), PPL 3 %, OGDCL 20%, and MariEnergies 20%.

“This partnership stems from high-level engagements between the Governments of Pakistan and Türkiye aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and encouraging foreign direct investment to initiate exploration activities in Pakistan’s underexplored offshore basins,” OGDCL said.

The Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block lies in Pakistan’s underexplored offshore Indus Basin in the Arabian Sea.

The transaction underscores OGDCL’s commitment to advancing offshore exploration in Pakistan.

Leveraging its strong exploration expertise, in-house seismic capabilities, and prior participation in offshore programs, the company said it is well positioned to play a central role in accelerating exploration and development in the country’s offshore basins.

“The collaboration with TPOC, PPL, and MariEnergies is a meaningful stride toward unlocking Pakistan’s offshore hydrocarbon potential and further solidifying long-term strategic energy cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye,” the company added.