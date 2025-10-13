Swedish Firm to Deliver Carbon-Neutral Surveys for Baltic Sea OW Projects

Swedish offshore survey specialist Njord Survey has signed a long-term framework agreement with German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz to support offshore wind development in Baltic Sea.

Under the agreement, Njord Survey will deliver geophysical and ROV seabed survey services to support offshore wind development in the Baltic Sea, contributing to the reinforcement of Europe’s future power grid.

According to the company, biofuel will be used by all vessels which minimize emissions.

“This agreement with 50Hertz reflects our dedication to building lasting client relationships. It underlines the strength of our commercial strategy and confirms Njord Survey’s role as a trusted partner in Europe’s offshore energy transition,” said Martin Wikmar, CEO of Njord Survey:

“We are honored by the trust 50Hertz has placed in us. With our people and technology, we will provide the high-quality data needed for safe and efficient project design in Germany – supporting the secure integration of renewable energy into the European grid,” added Philip Ljungström, Project Director at Njord Survey.