DEEP Expands U.S. Operations with $100m Investment, Builds Subsea Human Habitat in Florida

DEEP, an ocean engineering and technology company, announced a major expansion of its operations in the United States, including a $100 million investment in a permanent engineering and development hub in Florida and a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. At the center of this expansion is Project Vanguard, the first crewed subsea human habitat of its kind to be constructed in four decades.

Construction of Vanguard is underway in Florida. Designed for four-crew, medium-duration missions of a week or more, the habitat will support specialist projects such as scientific research and environmental monitoring, technical diving and spaceflight training, and coral reef restoration.

Vanguard will also become the first underwater habitat to be classed by DNV, an international certification and classification provider for underwater technology.

As part of the Vanguard build program, DEEP has awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to Triton Submarines, the Florida-based manufacturer of advanced submersibles. Triton will provide critical engineering services, leveraging its expertise in pressure vessel design, certification, and underwater systems integration.

DEEP has also engaged Bastion Technologies, with its expertise in aerospace and subsea engineering, and Unique Group, a global leader in diving and marine services, to further strengthen the Vanguard project team's capabilities.

At the Houston facility, Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing will be used to print large-scale metal components for global customers across the maritime, offshore, and aviation industries. This new site will enhance DEEP Manufacturing’s capabilities alongside its established operations in the UK.