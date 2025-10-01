Japanese Utilities Join JERA as Operators of 112MW Offshore Wind Farm

JERA has transferred part of its ownership in the Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm Project in Hokkaido to a newly established investment vehicle formed by Hokkaido Electric Power and Tohoku Electric Power.

Following the transfer, completed on September 30, 2025, the 112 MW project is now jointly operated by JERA, Green Power Investment Corporation (GPI), Hokkaido Electric, and Tohoku Electric.

The wind farm, located at Ishikari Bay New Port, began commercial operations on January 1, 2024. It consists of 14 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines and includes a 180 MWh battery storage system.

Electricity generated is supplied to Hokkaido Electric Power Network under a 20-year agreement.

The project has been operated by JERA and GPI since launch, working closely with local communities in Ishikari City and Otaru City.

JERA said the addition of Hokkaido Electric and Tohoku Electric brings ‘expertise and strengths’ that will enhance long-term stability and efficiency.