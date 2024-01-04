Japan’s 112MW Offshore Wind Farm Comes Online

Japan’s utility JERA and Green Power Investment Corporation (GPI) have started operations at the Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm - the largest commercial wind farm in Japan.

Located in Hokkaido’s Ishikari Bay New Port, the wind farm has installed 14 wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy that each have an output of 8 MW, with a total capacity of 112 MW.

Onshore construction was carried out by Kajima Corporation and offshore construction by a joint venture between Shimizu Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering.

All electricity generated will be supplied to Hokkaido Electric Power Network (HEPN) after being routed through a project transformer substation with 180 MWh of battery storage capacity, and then through HEPN’s Nishi Sapporo Substation.

“Bringing the project to completion was possible because of the tremendous cooperation and understanding extended by regional communities and government administrations including Hokkaido Prefecture, Ishikari City, and Otaru City during the project’s development and construction,

“JERA and GPI are committed to envisioning the region’s future together through the promotion of renewable energy projects. Going forward, we plan to work together with the people of Ishikari City, Otaru City, and the region to ensure both stable management of the project and regional development,” JERA said in a statement.

HEPN’s power purchase period from the wind farm is for 20 years.