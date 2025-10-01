Guyana’s First: Saipem Builds Complex Subsea Structure for ExxonMobil’s Uaru Field

Saipem has completed the first complex subsea structure ever built in Guyana, set for deployment at ExxonMobil’s Uaru field, marking a key milestone in the development of the Country's industrial capabilities in the subsea sector.

This is the Pipeline End Termination (PLET), a terminal structure installed at the end of a subsea pipeline to connect other subsea equipment or facilities.

The PLET will be part of the subsea system that will transport gas from the FPSO vessel deployed at the Uaru field to be re-injected into the reservoir, at approximately 2,000 meters of water depth, thus avoiding the release of Green House Gases into the atmosphere.

The structure, built at the Vreed En Hoop Logistics Base (VEHSI), is the first of its kind to be manufactured locally, an achievement obtained thanks to intensive training programs that have enabled the development of local skills and the creation of job opportunities in a highly specialized sector.

“With this milestone, Saipem confirms its commitment to Guyana's sustainable growth, contributing to the development of local capacity and promoting a robust, inclusive and locally rooted energy future. Saipem’s commitment in Guyana is a long-term effort, and this achievement represents a key milestone in our relationship with this dynamic and rapidly evolving country,” said Gianluigi Della Rosa, Country Manager of Saipem.

In Guyana, Saipem has been awarded contracts by ExxonMobil for the SURF portions of Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru and Whiptail field development projects.