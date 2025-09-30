BP Hires Decommissioning Crew for North Sea Field

A new joint venture (JV) between THREE60 Energy and AF Offshore Decom (AFOD), a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by BP to provide integrated decommissioning services for its Andrew field in the North Sea.

The contract will see the joint venture assume the role of decommissioning services partner, delivering post cessation of production (CoP) operations, well decommissioning, facilities/pipelines/topsides preparation, substructure and topsides disposal and subsea infrastructure removal.

The JV will also work alongside the topsides removal contractor to ensure successful unified delivery of the full decommissioning scope.

The contract, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be delivered over several phases, with the initial phase being well planning, P&A preparation scopes, including platform readiness, and transition planning.

Within the JV, THREE60 will combine its responsibility and capability as Installation, pipeline and well operator with AF Offshore Decom’s experience and track record in EPRD preparation, management and disposal.

The Andrew field is located 225km northeast of Aberdeen and serves as a central hub for four subsea fields.

The facility features a steel structure that integrates both drilling and production facilities, with the topsides weighing approximately 11,100 tonnes and the supporting structure around 7,600 tonnes.

The Andrew area includes 17 platform wells, eight subsea wells, 41 km of subsea bundles, 42 km of umbilicals, and 2,500 tonnes of subsea equipment.

"We are honored to partner with AF Offshore Decom on this significant BP project. The award is testament to both our team’s collective work throughout the tender process and in co-creating a bespoke solution to meet bp’s requirements. We are dedicated to delivering comprehensive and safe decommissioning solutions and really excited to embark on this journey,” said Walter Thain, Group CEO of THREE60.