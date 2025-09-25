SBM Offshore Starts Construction of FSO for Trion Oil Field off Mexico

Dutch-based SBM Offshore has cut the first steel for Chalchi floating storage and offloading (FSO) at COSCO Shipyard in China, marking the start of construction of the unit bound for deployment at Trion deepwater oil field, offshore Mexico.

The FSO’s name, Chalchi, is inspired by Chalchiuhtlicue, the Aztec water deity, symbolizing the project’s strong connection to Mexico’s rich heritage, SBM Offshore said.

This Suezmax-based FSO will feature a Disconnectable Turret Mooring (DTM) system engineered by SBM Offshore and will be moored at the Trion field in 2,300 meters of water.

It will be capable of storing up to 950,000 barrels of crude oil over its 27-year design life.

To remind, SBM secured a contract with Woodside Energy, the operator of the Trion project, to build the FSO back in 2024, in addition to the transportation and installation job for the FSO and the floating production unit (FPU), secured earlier by SBM.

“We are proud to support Mexico’s inaugural deepwater development in collaboration with Woodside, and its partner Pemex, leveraging SBM Offshore’s proven experience and commitment to innovation. Looking ahead, we’re eager to continue driving excellence and delivering results alongside our talented teams,” SBM Offshore said.

The Trion project is a joint venture between Woodside Energy (60%, Operator) and PEMEX (40%).

Woodside made final investment decision (FID) for Trion project in June 2023.

Trion field will be developed through an FPU with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

The FPU, to be built by South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, will be connected to the FSO vessel, with the first oil is targeted for 2028.