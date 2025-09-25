Cadeler Welcomes First A-Class Offshore Wind Jack-Up Vessel to its Fleet

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has taken delivery of its first A-class wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Wind Ally, designed to transport up to six sets of XXL monopile foundations per round trip.

Wind Ally has become the ninth vessel on the water in Cadeler’s growing fleet of next-generation WTIVs. After the scheduled mobilization, the vessel will headdirectly into operations installing foundations at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

For the first time, Cadeler will take on the entire transport and installation (T&I) scope for offshore monopile foundations, a strategic step that positions the company as a full-service provider in the foundations market.

The new vessel has been under construction for two years at the Cosco shipyard in Qidong, China. It has been delivered ahead of schedule, within budget, and with a strong safety record during construction accumulating more than 3.5 million safe working hours.

The design is a result of close cooperation between Cadeler and its key partners, including COSCO, GustoMSC, NOV, Kongsberg, Huisman, and MAN Energy.

The A-class design is tailored to meet the increasing size and complexity of offshore wind turbines and foundations.

With a deck space of 5,600 m2, payload exceeding 18,000 tons, and a main crane capable of lifting above 3,300 tonnes at 39 meters, Wind Ally can transport and install up to six sets of XXL monopile foundations per load.

This efficiency reduces the number and total duration of transits, accelerates efficiency during installation, and enhances safety and sustainability across projects.

The vessel can accommodate up to 130 crew members and installation technicians. The hybrid design of the A-class vessels allows swift conversion between foundation installation and wind turbine generator installation.

Wind Ally is the first of three A-class newbuilds ordered by Cadeler. Her sister vessel, Wind Ace, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026, followed by Wind Apex in 2027.

Cadeler is fully on track with its fleet expansion strategy and, by mid-2027, the company will operate a 12-vessel fleet – the largest and most versatile in the offshore wind industry – offering greater flexibility and execution certainty for its global client base, according to the company.

“With Wind Ally now delivered ahead of schedule and immediately deployed to this landmark project, we are taking a decisive step into a new chapter for Cadeler. Over the past year, we have built the needed capabilities to take on the full foundations scope.

“Establishing an entirely new department of dedicated specialists and investing in the design of vessels tailored for XXL monopiles has been a huge effort across the company. Hornsea 3 will be the first project where we bring all of this preparation together, and I am proud that we now stand ready to deliver the complete T&I of foundations as a trusted and long-term partner to Ørsted,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.