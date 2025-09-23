Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NextGeo Signs Eight-Year Deal with 50Hertz for Seabed Survey Services

NG Driller (Credit: NextGeo)
NG Driller (Credit: NextGeo)

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has signed an eight-year framework agreement with German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz to deliver geotechnical seabed survey services for offshore substations (OSS) projects.

Part of the Elia Group, 50Hertz is responsible for the development and operation of the high-voltage power grid across Northern and Eastern Germany.

As a result of this agreement, NextGeo shall be the primary provider for geotechnical seabed survey services, to support the development of offshore substations (OSS), pivotal for the integration of new offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea and the fortification of the European power grid.

The framework agreement, with a foreseen multi-million-dollar value, per year, over eight-years emphasizes NextGeo's developing position as a reference partner in Europe's offshore renewable markets, dedicated to advancing the energy transition.

Survey activities will be executed by NextGeo’s high-specs offshore fleet, especially with the support of the geotechnical drilling vessel NG Driller, along with advanced technologies and methodologies.

"We are proud to have gained the trust of 50Hertz in our specialised people and technologies to provide them with the data that will be fundamental for the safe and efficient design of their offshore substations in Germany. In this way NextGeo contribute to a secure integration of new renewable energy into the European grid,” said Frank Koopman, Offshore Wind Strategy Director at Next Geosolutions.

Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Grid Offshore Survey Substations

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Places Order for Next-Gen Trenching Support...
(Credit: MDL)

MDL Secures Cable Laying Job in Asia Pacific
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Gets Seismic Job for Indian Oil Firm
‘Turquoise P’ is part of the Etki Liman LNG terminal in the Turkish Aegean Sea (Credit: BSM)

BSM’s Pronav Adds First FSRU to LNG Portfolio

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

Orsted Shares Rise After Court Win Against Trump Administration

Orsted Shares Rise After Court

SLB Acquires Reservoir Tracer Specialist RESMAN Energy Technology

SLB Acquires Reservoir Tracer

Seatrium Divests US AmFELS Yard for $50.7M

Seatrium Divests US AmFELS Yar

NextGeo Signs Eight-Year Deal with 50Hertz for Seabed Survey Services

NextGeo Signs Eight-Year Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine