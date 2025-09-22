FET Unveils New ROV Control System

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its next generation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) control system – ICE Unity.

In what is a significant leap forward for ROV control technology, the introduction of ICE Unity meets the increasing sector demand for data and control access from outside the core control system.

Key features of ICE Unity include a modern user interface with physical and touchscreen controls, one common user interface across different ROVs, minimizing operator training, and network connectively which allows for remote operations as well as live streaming of survey data, and system monitoring.

Network connectively also enables machine learning, predictive maintenance, and remote support and updates.

“ICE Unity brings together innovation with seamless collaboration. This a step change in ROV controlling, bringing immense time and cost-saving benefits by enabling remote operations from outside the core control system.

“One major benefit is the ability to monitor performance remotely and reduce downtime by allowing the replacement of components when needed rather than using fixed maintenance intervals,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations – Subsea.

The system can be rolled out across FET’s range of ROVs, including observation class, work class and trenching vehicles, both electric and hydraulic. Continuous development will ensure compatibility with the latest sensors and tooling.

FET ROVs are used globally to support underwater industry applications, including in defense, traditional and sustainable energy, telecommunications, mining, aquaculture and academia.