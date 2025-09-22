Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FET Unveils New ROV Control System

(Credit: FET)
(Credit: FET)
(Credit: FET)
(Credit: FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its next generation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) control system – ICE Unity. 

In what is a significant leap forward for ROV control technology, the introduction of ICE Unity meets the increasing sector demand for data and control access from outside the core control system. 

Key features of ICE Unity include a modern user interface with physical and touchscreen controls, one common user interface across different ROVs, minimizing operator training, and network connectively which allows for remote operations as well as live streaming of survey data, and system monitoring.

Network connectively also enables machine learning, predictive maintenance, and remote support and updates. 

“ICE Unity brings together innovation with seamless collaboration. This a step change in ROV controlling, bringing immense time and cost-saving benefits by enabling remote operations from outside the core control system. 

“One major benefit is the ability to monitor performance remotely and reduce downtime by allowing the replacement of components when needed rather than using fixed maintenance intervals,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations – Subsea.

The system can be rolled out across FET’s range of ROVs, including observation class, work class and trenching vehicles, both electric and hydraulic. Continuous development will ensure compatibility with the latest sensors and tooling. 

FET ROVs are used globally to support underwater industry applications, including in defense, traditional and sustainable energy, telecommunications, mining, aquaculture and academia.

Vehicle News Subsea Industry News Activity Europe ROV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: EIB)

EIB Backs French Cable Maker with $290M Investment
(Credit: Jumbo Maritime)

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form Alliance for O&G, Floating...
(Credit: NKT)

NKT Emerges as Preferred Bidder for UK HVDC Interconnector
(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables Gets Subsea Interconnection Job in Greece

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

Chevron, Westlawn Join Anadarko for Oil and Gas Exploration off Peru

Chevron, Westlawn Join Anadark

Multisec Builds One of the Largest C-Hooks for Offshore Wind Project

Multisec Builds One of the Lar

EIB Backs French Cable Maker with $290M Investment

EIB Backs French Cable Maker w

FET Unveils New ROV Control System

FET Unveils New ROV Control Sy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine