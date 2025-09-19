Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DEME Orders New Offshore Construction Vessel from China

(Credit: DEME)
(Credit: DEME)

Belgium-based offshore installation services company DEME has ordered a new Offshore Construction Vessel (OCV), which will be built by PaxOcean at the Zhoushan shipyard in China.

The new OCV will strengthen DEME’s subsea cable installation capacity to meet the evolving global offshore wind market.

Designed for versatility, the vessel will be capable of executing trenching, burial, and cable-laying operations, complementing DEME’s existing cable installation vessels, Living Stone and Viking Neptun.

Representing a sizable investment, between $59 million and $177 million, the OCV will be constructed by PaxOcean at the Zhoushan shipyard in China and is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

Based on the advanced Norwegian SALT 310 design, the 123-meter OCV will be equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system, a 150-ton active heave-compensated offshore crane, a hangar for two Work Class ROVs, a hybrid 1,000-kWh battery system, and a methanol-ready propulsion design for future fuel flexibility.

Below deck, the vessel is configured to accommodate two 2,500-ton cable carousels, enabling swift deployment and seamless transitions between trenching, burial, and cable-laying operations.

The vessel can accommodate up to 123 people. Trenching and cable burial are vital steps in subsea cable installation, ensuring cables are safely positioned beneath the seabed.

From the vessel, an ROV trencher can be launched to execute these operations, working in synergy with DEME’s cable installation fleet.

“With more than 5,000 km of subsea cables installed across wind farms in Europe and the United States, DEME continues to support clients in delivering offshore projects efficiently and reliably. Building on this track record, the new OCV further enhances DEME’s cable installation capabilities and expands its versatile fleet of vessels and solutions,” said Hugo Bouvy, Managing Director Offshore Energy.

Shipbuilding Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Construction Vessel OCV

Related Offshore News

Singapore's first FSRU (Credit: SLNG)

Hanwha Ocean Enlists ABB for Singapore’s First Floating...
(Credit: Jumbo Maritime)

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form Alliance for O&G, Floating...
CSV Skandi Hercules (Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Secures Moorings Hook-Up Job in Asia Pacific
(Credit: Huisman)

Huisman to Deliver Offshore Crane for South Korean...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

Panama Canal Launches Concession Process for Natural Gas Pipeline

Panama Canal Launches Concessi

Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Drilling at Teal West Field off UK

Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Dril

Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Appraisal Well for BW Energy off Namibia

Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Ap

Viridien, TGS Wrap Up OBN Survey in Gulf of America

Viridien, TGS Wrap Up OBN Surv

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine