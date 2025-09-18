BSM’s Pronav Adds First FSRU to LNG Portfolio

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has expanded its portfolio with the technical management of a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) for the first time, through its Hamburg-based LNG specialist Pronav.

The vessel, Turquoise P, was built in 2019 and is owned by Pardus Energy. It is stationed at the Etki Liman LNG terminal near Izmir in Türkiye. With a length of 294 meters and capacity of 170,000 cubic meters, the FSRU receives, stores, and regasifies LNG for delivery into the national grid.

“This is a milestone for Pronav and the entire Schulte Group. We are proud that our many years of expertise in ship management of LNG carriers and our flawless safety record have enabled us to take on the technical management of ‘Turquoise P’. The LNG segment is subject to the most demanding industry requirements and the highest safety and quality standards are key in LNG ship management,” said Martin Roolvink, Managing Director of Pronav.

FSRUs provide flexible supply options and are considered critical for meeting seasonal or peak demand. The Etki Liman terminal is a key source of energy for the Izmir region.

There are just over 50 FSRUs in operation globally, and few are run by independent ship managers.