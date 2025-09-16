PV Drilling Takes Ownership of Noble Corporation’s Stacked Jack-Up Rig

Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has officially taken ownership of Noble Corporation’s Noble Highlander jack-up rig, which has been renamed to PV DRILLING IX.

The rig has been transferred to PV Drilling’s technical team in Denmark, which will now proceed with reactivation works.

According to PV Drilling, the operation will be completed in Denmark within one month, before the rig is mobilized to Vietnam’s PTSC Downstream Port in about 50 - 60 days.

The rig is expected to start operations for its first client by late March or early April 2026.

The rig features Friede Goldman 2000E-design rig, equipped with an integrated NOV BLM jacking system.

It can operate in water depths up to 425 feet (129.5 meters) and drill to a maximum depth of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters).

With the latest acquisition, PV Drilling now owns six jack-up rigs and one tender assist drilling rig, which according to the company, increases its competitiveness in the international market.