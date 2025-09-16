Mammoet, Tugdock Form Strategic Partnership for Offshore Platform Tech

Mammoet has entered into a strategic partnership with Tugdock Submersible Platforms to expand the use of the Tugdock Submersible Platform (TSP), a technology which improves buoyancy, stability and load transfer activities in marine transport operations.

The TSP is a modular, submersible platform that allows large floating structures to be transferred seamlessly from quaysides into the water.

Structures are driven or skidded onto the TSP in a controlled process, after which the platform can be submerged or raised as required.

Each unit is built from interlocking component cells, which can be inflated, deflated, and joined together to create floating platforms up to 120 m by 12 0m, with a lift capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

Every node point - the intersection of four cells - can withstand loads of up to 350 tonnes.

Buoyancy is maintained through compressed air, precisely monitored and controlled with computer systems and electronic gauges.

Beyond its core lifting applications, the TSP can extend quaysides, enabling more ports to support offshore wind projects.

It also provides a flexible alternative where permanent infrastructure is not feasible, serving as a floating jetty that eliminates reliance on tides. Platforms can act as temporary offloading points, maximize vessel uptime, or even serve as a base for constructing large floating assets ready for launch.

Recognizing its wide-ranging potential, Mammoet will support Tugdock in bringing the TSP to a broader global market, with applications in offshore wind, oil and gas, defense, civil engineering, LNG, and even the space industry.

“We’ve followed Tugdock’s progress for some time and have been impressed by its innovation, particularly in offshore wind. The TSP system also brings clear advantages to other marine sectors where Mammoet already operates. We are excited to collaborate with the Tugdock team and help drive this technology forward commercially,” said Barnaby Mills, General Manager of Offshore Services at Mammoet.

“While our initial focus has been on offshore wind, we see strong potential in many other industries. Working with Mammoet confirmed our shared vision: to scale this innovation to the global market across multiple sectors. We are delighted to benefit from Mammoet’s reach, expertise, and support,” added Shane Carr, CEO of Tugdock.