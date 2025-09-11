Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Systems for Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas Field

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has secured a contract by Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) to supply subsea production and intelligent completion systems for Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3 in Black Sea.

Through the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated subsea structures and control systems to support production at depths from 6,500 to 7,200 feet.

The company’s advanced, intelligent upper and lower completions systems will provide enhanced, multizonal control of subsurface operations.

Baker Hughes has collaborated with TPAO and TP-OTC in the Sakarya Gas Field since development began in 2022.

The company’s GaffneyCline energy advisory team has worked closely with TPAO and TP-OTC on reservoir and technology evaluations for the field’s unique subsurface geology.

Baker Hughes has also provided advanced lower completions solutions ideally suited to optimize production in thin-layered reservoirs like those found in the Black Sea.

During Phase 3, Baker Hughes’ completions technologies, including InForce HCM-A interval control valves, SureTREAT chemical injection valves, SureSENS QPT ELITE gauges, REACH subsurface safety valves and SC-XP Select Zero Loss stack-pack system, will be integrated with subsea production systems to create new engineering and operational efficiencies.

Deliveries and execution supporting Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3 will begin in late 2025.

“The development of the Sakarya gas fields has transformed Turkiye’s energy sector, leading to a more prosperous, secure future for the country.

“By bringing to bear our unique combination of subsea and completions technologies alongside our operational expertise and subsurface insights, Baker Hughes, TPAO and TP-OTC are able to collaboratively unlock these crucial hydrocarbons that will power Turkiye for decades to come,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.