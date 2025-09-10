Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Jotun FPSO Reaches Peak Production Ahead of Schedule

Jotun FPSO (Credit: Vår Energi)
Jotun FPSO (Credit: Vår Energi)

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has informed that the Jotun floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, deployed at the Balder field in the North Sea, reached peak production ahead of schedule.

The Jotun FPSO is now producing over 80 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) gross, on top of current production of around 30 kboepd gross combined from the Balder Floating Production Unit (FPU) and Ringhorne facilities.

The Jotun FPSO was brought onstream on 22 June 2025.

All 14 subsea production wells are now online and are on average producing in line with expectations, and work is ongoing to further optimize the production from Jotun FSPO.

The Balder Phase V and VI projects are underway and will add additional capacity, maintaining high production from the Balder area going forward.

Vår Energi is operator (90%) of the Balder field, with Kistos Energy Norway as partner (10%).

“The achievement of this key milestone is another important step in delivering on Vår Energi’s transformative production growth target in 2025.

“The rapid ramp-up to peak production at the Jotun FPSO, alongside strong performance across our portfolio, puts us on track to meet our production target of around 430 kboepd in the fourth quarter of this year. With the new facilities in the Balder area designed to extend production beyond 2045 we are on track to create more value from the area,” said Nick Walker, CEO of Vår Energi.

Jotun FPSO Reaches Peak Production Ahead of Schedule

