Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Inks 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with South Korea’s KOGAS

(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies and KOGAS, South Korea’s national natural gas company, have signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) for the annual delivery in South Korea of 1 million tons (Mt) of LNG per year over a 10-year period starting from the end of 2027.

Awarded to TotalEnergies by KOGAS following an international tender, this contract increases to 3 Mt per year from 2028 onward the volume of LNG supplied by TotalEnergies to KOGAS, currently the world's largest LNG importer.

These additional LNG volumes will then be delivered to Korean industries, businesses, and households. They will come from TotalEnergies’ global supply portfolio, and particularly from its U.S. LNG production and offtake.

"We thank KOGAS for its trust in TotalEnergies’ ability to supply its Asian customers with reliable and competitive LNG through its global portfolio. This agreement enables TotalEnergies to secure long-term outlets in Asia, consistently with the growth of its LNG supply, particularly from the United States", said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“We are pleased to finalize this agreement with TotalEnergies, which not only enhances the economic value of our LNG portfolio but also contributes to diversifying our sources of LNG supply. This engagement reinforces our commitment to securing a stable LNG supply amid a rapidly changing global energy landscape. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with TotalEnergies to support a sustainable LNG value chain”, added  Yeonhye Choi, President and CEO of KOGAS

LNG Industry News Activity Europe Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

PTTEP Hires McDermott for Deepwater Subsea Job off...
(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Kicks Off Seismic Imaging for Utsira North OBN...
Neil McCulloch (Credit: Equinor)

Shell and Equinor Name CEO for UK Oil and Gas Joint...
(Credit: Liebherr)

Liebherr to Supply Offshore Cranes for HD Hyundai-Built...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Petrobras Completes Test in Offshore Oil Area Ahead of Environmental Assessment

Petrobras Completes Test in Of

Green Party Norway Pushes Oil Phaseout

Green Party Norway Pushes Oil

Baker Hughes Joins Geothermal Power Project

Baker Hughes Joins Geothermal

ABS Approves MODEC’s Offshore LCO2 Storage and Injection Unit

ABS Approves MODEC’s Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine