COSLPioneer Semi-Sub Delivers Second Well for Vår Energi at North Sea Field

Norwegian oil and gas firm Vår Energi has completed the drilling of second well at the Balder field in the North Sea using COSL Drilling Europe’s COSL Pioneer semi-submersible drilling rig.

COSLPioneer delivered the second well, BT-4, at the Balder field for Vår Energi, which has been deemend as complicated multiratel well.

The rig will now move on to the F Template to drill the third well as part of the drilling campaign in the North Sea.

“This was a technically challenging project, where the COSLPioneer team for the first time made use of Control Mud Level, which was part in delivering an outstanding performance.

“This achievement reflects the skill, dedication, and teamwork of everyone involved, both offshore and onshore and our commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and low-carbon drilling solutions,” COSL Drilling Europe said on social media.

Vår Energi is operator (90%) of the Balder field, with Kistos Energy Norway as partner (10%).

In June 2025, Vår Energi and Kistos Energy have started production through Jotun floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit at the Balder field in the North Sea.

By bringing the Jotun FPSO onstream, within three to four months after start-up, the production is expected to increase by approximately 80 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) gross, on top of the current production of approximately 30 kboepd gross through the Balder FPU and Ringhorne facilities.