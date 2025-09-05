Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tullow Oil Appoints New Chief

Ian Perks (Credit: Tullow Oil)
Oil and gas firm Tullow Oil has appointed Ian Perks as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Perks will take up the role of CEO and join the Board on September 15, 2025. Following the appointment, Richard Miller, who is currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Interim CEO, will return to his role as CFO.

With over 30 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas business, Perks has worked extensively in Africa and other international locations. He has held senior roles at BG Group, Anadarko and Total covering all aspects of the industry.

As Senior Vice President for Mozambique Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) at Anadarko and later at Total, Perks successfully engaged with the Government of Mozambique to lead the $20 billion Mozambique LNG project to a Final Investment Decision.

“I am pleased to join Tullow at this pivotal time for the Company. My near-term priority will be to work with Richard, the Tullow team and our stakeholders to put the Company on a long-term sustainable financial footing. We will then have an opportunity to grow the Company across Africa, leveraging our current assets and reputation on the continent of Africa to add value for our stakeholders,” said Perks, the newly appointed CEO of Tullow Oil.

People Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

