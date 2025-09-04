Everllence to Equip UK CCS Projects with CO2 Compression Systems

Industrial compression specialist Everllence has been selected to supply key CO2 compression systems for the Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) project and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) – two core elements of the UK’s government-backed East Coast Cluster for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Everllence will provide five centrifugal compressor trains to handle over 370,000 kilograms of CO2 per hour as part of an integrated CO2 capture, compression, and transport system.

The equipment will be deployed across two stages of the CO2 processing chain. Rwo integrally geared compressors (type RG) will boost wet CO2 at low pressure, driven by fixed-speed motors with soft starters and regulated through inlet guide vanes (IGV).

The three radial barrel compressors (type RB) will process dry CO₂ at high pressure for offshore transmission via the Northern Endurance Partnership network and are equipped with electric motors featuring variable frequency drives (VFD).

The systems will feature digital twins, virtual sensors, and machine learning to optimize performance in real time. The scope further includes a dynamic process simulation, enabling the compressor systems to operate at their full potential in terms of process efficiency.

Developed by a joint venture between BP and Equinor, NZT Power is poised to become the UK’s first commercial-scale gas-fired power station with integrated CCS, capturing up to 2 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

NEP, backed by BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, will form the backbone of the regional transport and storage system, eventually handling up to 10 million tonnes per year from industrial sources in Teesside.

As leader of a consortium with GE Vernova, and with the support of construction partner Balfour Beatty and technology partner Shell Catalysts & Technologies, Technip Energies is responsible for the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the facility, including its CO₂ handling systems.

“This major initiative sets a precedent for climate-compatible power generation at scale. It shows how flexible gas-fired plants can become part of a net-zero energy system when paired with carbon capture. We’re proud to contribute to this flagship project with our CO₂ compression expertise – supporting both UK climate goals and long-term industrial competitiveness,” said Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence.