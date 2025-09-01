Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Inks $180M Subsea Robotics Contracts with Petrobras

(Credit: Oceaneering International)
(Credit: Oceaneering International)

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has through its Brazilian subsidiary Marine Production Systems do Brasil (MPS) secured multiple subsea robotics contracts from Petrobras.

The contracts were awarded during the second quarter of 2025, following a competitive tender.

The anticipated aggregate revenue of the contracts is approximately $180 million.

Oceaneering will provide work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, specialized tooling packages, and survey services onboard multiple anchor handling and ROV support vessels working on Petrobras projects offshore Brazil.

The scopes of work include ROV support of inspection, maintenance, and repair and decommissioning activities, as well as services related to surface and subsea positioning, FPSO hook-ups, mooring inspections, and pile installations.

Each contract has a duration of four years with options to extend. The contracts are expected to commence on various dates in the third and fourth quarters of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

“As a global leader in ROV services, we are excited to further expand our presence in Brazil. These contracts provide visibility into our backlog over the next several years, reinforcing our outlook for resilient offshore energy markets.

“This visibility also allows us to strategically plan and allocate resources, ensuring safe, consistent, and reliable performance. We are proud to continue our support of Petrobras’ offshore projects and contributions to the development of Brazil’s energy sector,” said Martin McDonald, Senior Vice President of Subsea Robotics.

Technology Offshore Energy Vehicle News Subsea Industry News Activity North America ROV Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: BW Offshore)

BW Offshore Selected as Preferred Bidder for Canada’s...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

KOIL Energy Nets Subsea Equipment Supply Deal
Island Venture MSV (Credit: C-Innovation)

C-Innovation Wraps Up Decom Job in Gulf of America
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices )

ExxonMobil Hires Shearwater for OBN Survey in Angola

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Brazil Hits Record Oil and Gas Production in July

Brazil Hits Record Oil and Gas

Transocean to Dispose of Five Stacked Rigs to Optimize Fleet

Transocean to Dispose of Five

BW Offshore Selected as Preferred Bidder for Canada’s First Deepwater FPSO

BW Offshore Selected as Prefer

Norway Greenlights Equinor's Exploration Drilling Op

Norway Greenlights Equinor's E

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine