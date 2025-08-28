Technip Energies Gets FEED Job for Inpex’ Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia

Technip Energies, in consortium with JGC, has been awarded two significant Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts for Inpex Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block, offshore Indonesia.

The first contract is for the gas floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and the second one for the onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility. The contracts will be performed in a consortium with JGC Corporation.

The FPSO FEED contract covers the engineering of a gas FPSO for the Abadi gas field. The unit will treat the gas before exporting dry gas via subsea pipeline to the onshore LNG plant for liquefaction.

The onshore LNG FEED contract covers the design of two LNG trains and their supporting infrastructures including a jetty, materials offloading facilities and a logistic supply base.

Dry gas from the FPSO will be treated to remove impurities before liquefaction, storage and offloading. The CO2 captured from the dry gas will be reinjected back into the well.

Abadi LNG project is set to deliver 9.5 million tons of LNG annually and additional 150 million standard cubic feet per day natural gas for domestic supply, supporting Indonesia’s energy ambitions and the LNG production capacity contributing over 10% of Japan’s LNG imports.

The project also includes carbon capture and storage technology, aligning with Indonesia’s net-zero CO2 emissions target by 2060.

“LNG is a critical transition fuel for global energy security. We are honored to be selected as one of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contractors for the two essential components of the Abadi Masela ambitious development, leveraging our recognized expertise in LNG and gas FPSOs.

“We are thankful to SKK Migas, INPEX and all project stakeholders, as securing both contracts in consortium with JGC reflects their trust in our joint experience, expertise and ability to deliver robust and state of the art FEED packages and EPC proposals which will fully support our client’s path to final investment decision,” said Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies.