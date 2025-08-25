Triton FPSO Marks First Oil Lifting Following Production Restart

U.K.-based oil and gas firm Serica Energy has achieved first lifting of oil from the Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in the North Sea since the resumption of production in July.

Production continues to ramp up in line with the previously stated plan, with the restart of production from certain wells on the Bittern field, having been followed by wells on the Evelyn, Gannet E, and Guillemot West fields being brought online.

Triton Hub production over the last two weeks has averaged 20,000 boepd net to Serica Energy, a figure that is set to rise as more wells come back onstream as part of the planned start up sequence, including productive wells from the Bittern and Gannet E fields.

New wells drilled on the Guillemot North West and Evelyn fields are also scheduled to be brought onstream for the first time.

Total Serica Energy portfolio production averaged over 50,000 boepd in the days ahead of production ramping down at the Bruce Hub for the annual maintenance period, which began as planned on August 16, and is scheduled to last for around 12 days, the company said.

Serica Energy has reiterated production guidance for the year of 33,000 to 35,000 boepd.