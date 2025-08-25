Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Synera Picks Wind Turbine Foundation Supplier for Taiwan’s 800MW Project

(Credit: Synera Renewable Energy)
(Credit: Synera Renewable Energy)

Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) has hired Taiwan-based Century Group to supply wind turbine foundations for its 800 MW Formosa 6 offshore wind project, Taiwan’s single largest offshore wind farm by capacity.

Under the contracts, Century Wind Power will supply 57 jackets while Century Huaxin Wind Energy, newly appointed as a Tier-1 supplier, will supply 180 pin piles, both supporting Formosa 6’s 2029 grid connection target.

Formosa 6, SRE’s first offshore wind project in central Taiwan, secured its 800 MW development capacity in Phase 3.2, the second auction round of Taiwan’s Phase 3 Zonal Development, in mid-2024 and submitted the administrative contract on schedule in late 2024, becoming the first among all second-round winners to reach this milestone.

Situated off the coast of Changhua County, the wind farm is expected to power approximately 860,000 households annually upon completion.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Century Group on Formosa 6, another of SRE’s flagship projects. Reaching this stage of project maturity as the first and only developer from Phase 3.2 exemplifies our leadership in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector,” said Sahand Holm, Chief Projects Officer at SRE.

“We are grateful to SRE for strengthening our collaboration. This marks a major milestone for Century Group in Taiwan’s Phase 3.2 offshore wind development. SRE’s strong support for local content enables us to sustain our fabrication pipeline through 2028.

“Century Group will continue to bring the same dedication and rigor we have always upheld, delivering all 57 jackets and 180 pin piles safely, to specification, and on schedule,” added Wen-Hsiang Lai, Chairman at Century Group.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Jadestone Energy)

Jadestone’s Flow Test Exceeds Expectations at Australian...
Triton FPSO (Credit: Serica Energy)

Triton FPSO Marks First Oil Lifting Following Production...
© Adobe Stock/zentilia

US Opens National Security Investigation into the Import...
(Credit: SRE)

Synera and Dong Fang Offshore Sign 15-Year Offshore Wind...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

PXGEO Nets First Seismic Survey off Malaysia

PXGEO Nets First Seismic Surve

Luxcara Reserves Siemens Gamesa Turbines for 1.5GW Offshore Wind Project

Luxcara Reserves Siemens Games

Jadestone’s Flow Test Exceeds Expectations at Australian Offshore Oil Field

Jadestone’s Flow Test Exceeds

Triton FPSO Marks First Oil Lifting Following Production Restart

Triton FPSO Marks First Oil Li

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine