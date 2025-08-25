Synera Picks Wind Turbine Foundation Supplier for Taiwan’s 800MW Project

Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) has hired Taiwan-based Century Group to supply wind turbine foundations for its 800 MW Formosa 6 offshore wind project, Taiwan’s single largest offshore wind farm by capacity.

Under the contracts, Century Wind Power will supply 57 jackets while Century Huaxin Wind Energy, newly appointed as a Tier-1 supplier, will supply 180 pin piles, both supporting Formosa 6’s 2029 grid connection target.

Formosa 6, SRE’s first offshore wind project in central Taiwan, secured its 800 MW development capacity in Phase 3.2, the second auction round of Taiwan’s Phase 3 Zonal Development, in mid-2024 and submitted the administrative contract on schedule in late 2024, becoming the first among all second-round winners to reach this milestone.

Situated off the coast of Changhua County, the wind farm is expected to power approximately 860,000 households annually upon completion.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Century Group on Formosa 6, another of SRE’s flagship projects. Reaching this stage of project maturity as the first and only developer from Phase 3.2 exemplifies our leadership in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector,” said Sahand Holm, Chief Projects Officer at SRE.

“We are grateful to SRE for strengthening our collaboration. This marks a major milestone for Century Group in Taiwan’s Phase 3.2 offshore wind development. SRE’s strong support for local content enables us to sustain our fabrication pipeline through 2028.

“Century Group will continue to bring the same dedication and rigor we have always upheld, delivering all 57 jackets and 180 pin piles safely, to specification, and on schedule,” added Wen-Hsiang Lai, Chairman at Century Group.