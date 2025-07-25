Sapura Energy Scoops Over $118M for Chevron, PTTEP Subsea Ops off Thailand

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy has secured two contracts from its long-term clients Chevron and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company (PTTEP) for offshore work in Thailand, worth over $118 million.

The contracts were awarded to Sapura Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Energy (Thailand), for an installation and removal campaign, and subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services.

The installation and removal contract, awarded by Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production and Chevron Offshore (Thailand), is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2026.

The offshore installation and removal campaign will be executed by the company’s Engineering & Construction (E&C) team.

Sapura Energy has established a track record of delivering decommissioning projects in Thailand, with the first being a Rig-to-Reef campaign in 2020.

Since, the company’s team has demonstrated consistent project delivery, including achieving 1.5 million manhours without a single lost time injury in a recent pipeline removal campaign, and becoming the first in Asia to execute the reverse S-lay method in pipeline decommissioning.

Meanwhile, the service orders for the Sapura Energy’s subsea IRM services were awarded by PTTEP. The scope of work comprises saturation diving operations for facilities in the G1/61 and G2/61 projects.

These operations will be executed by Sapura’s Operations & Maintenance (O&M) business segment, using its dedicated subsea construction vessel Sapura Constructor equipped with accommodation for 120 personnel and diving support facilities for up to 15 divers.

The works for subsea IRM have started in the second quarter of calendar year 2025.

“These awards build upon SEB’s long-standing partnership with clients in Thailand, given the Group’s proven track record for similar offshore campaigns in the Kingdom.

“It also demonstrates our strategy of bidding for projects that are aligned to the Group’s risk appetite, core capabilities, and vessel deployment efficiency,” said Muhammad Zamri Jusoh, CEO of Sapura Energy.