OEG Strengthens Oil and Gas Services Offering in Qatar

(Credit: OEG)
(Credit: OEG)

Energy solutions company OEG has finalized an evergreen agreement with Al Nasr Holding Co., to enhance support for the oil and gas, petrochemical, and industrial sectors in Qatar.

The agreement further reinforces the company's strategic partnership with Venture Gulf Engineering (VGE), a subsidiary of Al Nasr Holding.

Earlier in 2025, OEG joined forces with VGE, a container manufacturing, testing, and certification specialist, to support Qatar’s energy sector with ISO cryogenic tanks for the safe transportation of nitrogen (N2), enhancing logistics capabilities in the region.

The alliance has grown from an initial fleet of 40 cargo carrying units to more than 3,000 assets strategically positioned throughout the region.

Now, the agreement with Al Nasr Holding Co. establishes a framework for driving the future growth of OEG and VGE, expected to positively impact the local economy and ensure access to services for customers.

 This agreement formalizes the relationship between OEG and VGE in Qatar, as the country advances its oil and natural gas production capabilities, and will enable us to provide top-tier logistics equipment solutions that can meet the demands of the energy and industrial sectors.

“Our shared strategic focus, to develop a sustainable business model in the region, is crucial to the long-term growth of the partnership. Our combined resources and expertise help us to meet the immediate needs of our customers and adapt to future challenges and opportunities, with a continued emphasis on innovation that is improving value and efficiency,” said Chris Kleinhans, Regional Director for OEG’s logistics equipment division in the Middle East.

Middle East Subsea Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Illustration (Credit: Vallourec)

(Credit: Subsea7)

(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services UK)

(Credit: Santos)

