Petronas, Japan’s JOGMEC Sign Strategic LNG Agreement

Malaysia’s state-owned energy giant Petronas, through its subsidiary Petronas LNG, and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to expand the collaboration framework in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, through a strategic LNG arrangement.

The cooperation is set to pave the way for further discussions on strengthening LNG supply to Japan, including measures to ensure supply stability and manage potential disruptions.

“We take pride in being Japan’s longstanding energy partner, and this MoC is a testament of our role as the key reliable LNG Supplier to Japan since 1983.

“This partnership is especially timely, aligning with the momentum of Energy Asia, where regional collaboration and strengthening the region’s energy security were at the forefront of the dialogues,” said Shamsairi Mohd Ibrahim, Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading at Petronas.

