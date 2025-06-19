Israel to Restart Gas Exports After Military Deems It Safe

Israel will resume its natural gas exports when the country's military believes it would be safe to do so, Israel's Energy Ministry Eli Cohen said on Wednesday, as an air battle between Israel and Iran entered its sixth day.

Two of Israel's three gas fields - Chevron-operated Leviathan and Energean's Karish - off its Mediterranean coast that provide the bulk of exports to Egypt and Jordan, have been shut since June 13 amid the conflict between Israel and Iran.

That leaves in operation only the older Tamar field, used mainly for domestic supplies.

Cohen said he has been in contact with Egpyt and Jordan about the cut in supplies.

"They can see that we are in a war. I don't want to use our strategic storage, so therefore, I needed to cut exports," Cohen told Reuters after a news briefing.

"I hope I will be able to use another rig as soon as possible and use it for the supply of gas (exports). For me, the most important thing is (supplying) Israel," he said, alluding to fueling needs during the conflict with Iran.

It wasn't clear when another gas field will be reopened, Cohen said, noting: "We are working with them [the military], the Navy, and right now their recommendation is that one (field) will continue to work and two will be shut down."

Israeli gas accounts for about 15-20% of Egypt’s consumption, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) shows. The disruption to Israel’s gas supply led Egyptian fertilizer producers to halt operations on Friday.

Israel launched the air war on Iran on Friday after concluding the latter was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran maintains its nuclear programme is purely for civilian purposes.





Other Energy Sources





Israel's energy sector, Cohen said, was operating normally, with no shortages expected since the country also maintains reserves in coal, diesel and renewable energy.

Israel's Oil Refineries ORL.TA in Haifa was hit by an Iranian missile this week, which killed three people and halted operations.

Cohen said he hoped the facility would resume operations within a month, though a second refinery in the south remains open.

Since Friday, the percentage of renewable, or solar, energy used in electricity production has more than doubled to some 40%, Cohen said.

There was also some damage to wastewater treatment facilities and pipelines from Iranian air strikes.

Cohen acknowledged that victory against Iran could take weeks but Israel's energy demands could be met.

"Although the Iranians struck some of our plants, we have very strong energy facilities that can supply all the energy demands for Israeli citizens and the army, in fuel, gas, electricity and water."





(Reuters - Reporting by Steven ScheerEditing by Bernadette Baum)