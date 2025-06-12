BV Leverages AI on Next-Gen Augmented Surveyor 3D

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) introduced its latest digital innovation, the Augmented Surveyor 3D (AGS 3D), an inspection tool that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and localize structural anomalies on ships and offshore assets.

The new solution was piloted successfully on a TotalEnergies-operated FPSO in West Africa. During the trial, drones captured extensive image and LiDAR data from two ballast tanks, which AGS 3D used to build a detailed 3D model, complete with AI-enhanced corrosion mapping. Following this success, TotalEnergies plans to extend AGS 3D to additional offshore assets.

AGS 3D streamlines inspection workflows by automating anomaly detection, defect localization, and corrosion analysis within a unified digital environment. By reducing human entry into confined spaces and expediting data processing, the solution improves both safety and efficiency across a range of marine sectors, including FPSOs, FSOs, floating wind platforms, and in-service ships.

“This marks a significant step forward in remote inspection technology,” said Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. “AGS 3D helps stakeholders improve asset integrity while reducing operational risks and downtime.”

TotalEnergies’ Tatiana Akimova added, “AGS 3D allows us to optimize our maintenance strategies and reduce crew exposure, which is key to safer, smarter operations across our fleet.”

The AGS 3D tool includes drone-based LiDAR scanning, AI-powered image analysis, automatic 3D defect localization, and a collaborative inspection platform—further enhancing the role of digital tools in maritime classification and survey activities.