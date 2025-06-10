ABL Lands Work on BP’s Indonesian Gas and CCUS Project

Energy and marine consultancy ABL, a subsidiary of ABL Group, has been awarded a contract to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to BP’s Tangguh UCC project in Indonesia.

The Tangguh UCC Project comprises Ubadari field development, enhanced gas recovery through carbon capture, utilization and storage (EGR/CCUS) and onshore compression, operated by bp in Papua Barat Province, Indonesia.

Tangguh’s EGR/CCUS, part of the UCC Project, aims to be the first CCUS project developed at scale in Indonesia, with potential for sequestering around 15 million tonnes of CO2 from Tangguh’s emissions in its initial phase.

P.T. JGC Indonesia has been contracted by BP as the onshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) Contract for the Tangguh UCC Project in Indonesia and will be responsible for installation of the onshore compression facilities at the Tangguh LNG Plant.

New units at the onshore LNG facility mainly consist of Hydrocarbon Compressors (2,350 MMSCFD) to boost natural gas pressure from the existing gas wells, EGR Compressors (270 MMSCFD) to collect and compress acid gas from the existing acid gas removal unit, and a newly-built combined cycle power plant as well as associated utilities.

P.T. JGC Indonesia has contracted ABL to support their scope through the provision of Marine Warranty Survey Services.

ABL’s operations in Indonesia have been awarded the contract and will manage the project’s scope of work, which includes the technical review of project documentation, drawings and calculations relating to the transportation of the warranted cargoes, and suitability surveys of the proposed transportation fleet for these cargos.

ABL will also provide on-site attendances to witness and approve the RoRo (roll-on, roll-off) and LoLo (lift on, lift off), loadout, transportation and discharge of modules from Indonesian fabrications facilities along with associated long-lead/ high value, cargo shipments from various Asian and European ports to the Tangguh site in Papua Barat Province.

“This project combines both ABL’s market-leading reputation in marine warranty survey and the wider ABL Group’s proven expertise in key energy transition technologies, including in CCUS and geothermal.

“We are delighted to be appointed to support JGC - and BP - in this important initiative to help Indonesia meet its growing energy demand. It is a testament to both our historic legacy in Indonesian marine and energy sectors, with a long-term track-record in-country, as well as to our recognized status worldwide to support clients in complex large-scale projects of this type,” said Reuben Segal, CEO of ABL Group.