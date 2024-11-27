Saipem Gets $1B Job at BP’s Indonesian Gas and CCUS Project

Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem, in consortium with PT Meindo Elang Indah, has secured engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract from BP for its integrated gas recovery and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project in Indonesia.

The EPCI contract is part of an integrated project known as Tangguh UCC Project comprising of Ubadari field development, enhanced gas recovery through carbon capture, utilization and storage (EGR/CCUS) and onshore compression, operated by BP Berau and located in Papua Barat Province.

Earlier in November, BP and its partners made $7 billion final investment decision (FID) for the project, which has the potential to unlock around 3 trillion cubic feet of additional gas resources in Indonesia.

The value of the contract is approximately $1.2 billion, and Saipem's share amounts to approximately $1 billion.

The Tangguh UCC project encompasses the production of natural gas resources from the Ubadari offshore field and its transportation to the onshore LNG plant where it will undergo a CO2 separation process.

The captured CO2 will then be sent into an offshore platform for re-injection into the reservoir, helping to extract additional natural gas resources.

Saipem’s activities include the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of two wellhead production platforms, a wellhead platform for the re-injection of CO2 and approximately 90 km of associated pipelines.

The platforms will be fabricated locally in Karimun, Saipem’s largest yard worldwide and one of the largest in the Southeast Asian region, with over 5,000 employees and approximately 1.4 million square meters area including the marine base and docks.