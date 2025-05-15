PBS Nets O&M Contract Extension with TotalEnergies for North Sea Assets

Scotland-based PBS has secured extension of its General Maintenance and Operations Contract (GMOC) with TotalEnergies after the operator exercised an option to retain PBS's services through to the end of April 2027.

The GMOC was initially awarded to PBS - a consortium comprising Ponticelli UK, Brand Energy and Infrastructure Services, and Semco Maritime - in 2020, to support the operator’s North Sea assets.

“We’re delighted and proud to be working with TotalEnergies across its North Sea assets. The extension of the contract offers stability for our workforce and recognizes the high standards to which we’ve delivered,” said Adam Mason, GMOC Director at PBS.

“Safe and efficient operations remain central to the collaboration between TotalEnergies and PBS, and we acknowledge the team's contribution over the past year, particularly in helping to reduce our safety critical maintenance backlog.

“In the remaining term, we expect to see PBS further optimize aspects of delivery whilst continuing to support us to achieve our safety and emissions targets,” added Nicolas Payer, Managing Director of TotalEnergies E&P UK.