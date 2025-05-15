Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PBS Nets O&M Contract Extension with TotalEnergies for North Sea Assets

(Credit: PBS)
(Credit: PBS)

Scotland-based PBS has secured extension of its General Maintenance and Operations Contract (GMOC) with TotalEnergies after the operator exercised an option to retain PBS's services through to the end of April 2027.

The GMOC was initially awarded to PBS - a consortium comprising Ponticelli UK, Brand Energy and Infrastructure Services, and Semco Maritime - in 2020, to support the operator’s North Sea assets.

“We’re delighted and proud to be working with TotalEnergies across its North Sea assets. The extension of the contract offers stability for our workforce and recognizes the high standards to which we’ve delivered,” said Adam Mason, GMOC Director at PBS.

“Safe and efficient operations remain central to the collaboration between TotalEnergies and PBS, and we acknowledge the team's contribution over the past year, particularly in helping to reduce our safety critical maintenance backlog.

“In the remaining term, we expect to see PBS further optimize aspects of delivery whilst continuing to support us to achieve our safety and emissions targets,” added Nicolas Payer, Managing Director of TotalEnergies E&P UK.

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: STATS Group)

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and...
(Credit: Stork)

Altrad’s Stork Gets Inspection Contract for Ithaca Energy
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Harbour Energy Plans 25% Workforce Cut in UK
(Credit: Viridien)

ONGC Buys Viridien’s Sercel Offshore Logistics Solution

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

Current News

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding Round Attracts Over 40 Applicants

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and Gas Sector

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titan

Indonesia Grants Approval to Kuwaiti Firm for Anambas Block in Natuna Sea

Indonesia Grants Approval to K

Topside for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Substation Set to Sail to Final Location

Topside for Hollandse Kust (we

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine