Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Set to Restart Frontier Oil and Gas Exploration Licensing

© ggw / Adobe Stock
© ggw / Adobe Stock

The Norwegian parliament on Tuesday ordered the Labour minority government to launch a new frontier areas oil and gas exploration licensing round, setting the stage for increased oil drilling.

Norway became Europe's largest supplier of natural gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, providing about 30% of all gas imports to the European Union.

The motion which was initially tabled by the opposition Conservatives, garnered majority support after it was backed by the opposition Centre Party, which quit the government in January.

The original proposal calling the government to launch a new licensing round in the first-half of this year was amended at the Centre Party's request to postpone it until the next year.

The Labour government, however, could start preparations for the launch this year.

The two former partners agreed in 2022 to postpone frontier area licensing rounds until the end of this year in exchange for a smaller opposition Socialist Left party backing a budget.

While Norway stopped awarding ocean blocks for oil and gas drilling in frontier areas, such as in the eastern part of the Barents Sea, it continued to conduct annual licensing rounds in more mature areas.

Last year, Norway exported a record amount of natural gas to Europe and volumes are expected to stay near this level in the coming years.

The output, however, is expected to fall sharply after 2030. Finding and developing more resources could slow down the expected decline.

The Conservatives said more exploration was needed for Norway to remain a stable energy supplier to Europe for a long time.

"If the European Union is to succeed in becoming more independent of Russian gas, Norway should continue to contribute," they said in the draft proposal.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Marguerita Choy)

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Andrei / Adobe Stock

Greece Greenlights Tender for Offshore Oil and Gas...
(Credit: Eni)

Rosetti Marino Bags $400M Contract for Work on Eni’s UK...
Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Norway Grants Drilling Permit for Aker BP’s Wildcat Well...
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Galp Reports 29% Profit Fall

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dying or Dead?

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dyi

Current News

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dying or Dead?

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dyi

Uruguay's Ancap to Launch Bidding for Natural Hydrogen Exploration by Year-End

Uruguay's Ancap to Launch Bidd

Harbour Energy Plans 25% Workforce Cut in UK

Harbour Energy Plans 25% Workf

North Star Takes Delivery of its First CSOV (Video)

North Star Takes Delivery of i

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine