Strategic Marine Delivers Another Fast Crew Boat to Truth Marine Services

Singaporean aluminum boat builder Strategic Marine has delivered another fast crew boat (FCB) to Truth Maritime Services (TMS) in Thailand.

Following the successful handover of the first two Gen 4 FCBs, TMS RANOD and TMS RAMAN, in 2024, these vessels have been operating efficiently and meeting the needs of TMS’s clients.

The addition of two more 42-meters vessels underscores the company’s commitment to fleet expansion and enhanced service capabilities in the Southeast Asian and in Middle east offshore energy sector.

TMS, a key player in crew boat operations, has been expanding rapidly to support offshore petroleum exploration, production, and platform maintenance.

With a growing fleet of 17 crew boats and two of 300 pax accommodation barges stationed near offshore rigs, TMS is continuously enhancing offshore personnel transfers while ensuring efficiency and safety.

“As we continue to strengthen our partnership with Truth Maritime Services and Prima Marine Group, we are proud to see our vessels contributing to their operational success. The delivery of these new crew boats is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving demands of the offshore industry,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.