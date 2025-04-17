Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BP Loads First LNG Shipment from Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project

(Credit. BP)
(Credit. BP)

BP has completed the loading of the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export from its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, following flow of first gas from the project achieved earlier in 2025.

The first shipment of LNG was transferred to a carrier from the project’s floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel located 10 kilometers offshore, where the natural gas had been cryogenically cooled, liquefied and stored.

GTA is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2,850 meters, and has been declared ‘a project of strategic national importance’ by the governments of Mauritania and Senegal.

Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.4 million tonnes of LNG per year to feed into global energy needs, with an allocation of gas volumes also to be made available to the domestic markets in both countries when they are ready to receive it.

“This first cargo from Mauritania and Senegal marks a significant new supply for global energy markets. Starting exports from GTA Phase 1 is an important step for bp and our oil and gas business as we celebrate the creation of a new production hub within our global portfolio,” said Gordon Birrell, EVP production & operations.

The gas resources of the GTA project are located approximately 120 kilometers offshore on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.

The GTA FPSO floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit removes water, condensate and impurities before gas is transferred to the project’s FLNG vessel, 10 kilometers offshore, to be cryogenically cooled, liquefied and stored prior to transfer to LNG carriers.

