Purus’ CSOV Newbuild Ready for Offshore Wind Ops (Video)

Purus’ new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), built by Vard, has completed sea trials and will soon embark on its maiden offshore wind job for Vestas.

The owner and and operator of service operation vessel Purus has informed its first of the two CSOV vessel, ordered from Vard in 2023, is almost ready for the start of its service, having completed the sea trials.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered from Vard to Purus in the second quarter of 2025, after which it will immediately embark on its maiden job for Vestas, as part of the multi-year agreement signed with Vestas in 2024.





The Purus Chinook has the capacity to house up to 120 people, and also offers an all-electric gangway, 18-metre helideck, over 5 tonne capacity 3D motion compensated crane and next-generation Chartwell 12 passenger daughter craft.

The vessel will be the first Vard 419-designed CSOV delivered to Purus’ operated fleet, with her sister vessel, Purus Coriolis, expected for delivery in the second quarter of 2026.

Both vessels underscore Purus’ commitment to decarbonizing the maritime sector by incorporating future sustainability options, such as the potential for dual fuel methanol-ready propulsion to further lower emissions, which is being targeted for possible implementation from 2027.