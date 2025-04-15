Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MHI, SBM to Study Application of CO2 Capture Modules for Petrobras’ FPSOs

CO2 Capture Solution for FPSOs (Credit: SBM Offshore)
CO2 Capture Solution for FPSOs (Credit: SBM Offshore)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Single Buoy Moorings, the subsidiary of SBM Offshore, have agreed to conduct a study for the application of CO2 capture modules on future floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) for Petrobras.

This study will be conducted toward typical implementation of CO2 capture solutions for FPSOs.

The module design for FPSOs is based on a combination of MHI's proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process CO2 capture technology and SBM's Fast4Ward principles.

The study will focus on capture of the CO2 emitted by onboard gas turbines, with analysis and evaluation to be carried out toward future commercialization.

It marks the first achievement of a partnership agreement between MHI and SBM in September 2023.

The agreement, a response to rapid expansion in demand for decarbonization, aims to accelerate business development in CO2 capture solution for FPSOs, to contribute to achievement of carbon neutrality on a global scale.

Technology Offshore Industry News Activity Europe South America Decarbonization CCS Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal for Dominican...
(Credit: Perenco)

UK First: CO2 Injection Test for Poseidon CCS Wraps Up at...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

Kuwait Launches Merger of State Oil Firms KNPC and KIPIC

Kuwait Launches Merger of Stat

Incat Crowther-Designed CTV Ready to Set Sail for Japanese Operator

Incat Crowther-Designed CTV Re

MHI, SBM to Study Application of CO2 Capture Modules for Petrobras’ FPSOs

MHI, SBM to Study Application

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal for Dominican Republic

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine