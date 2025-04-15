MHI, SBM to Study Application of CO2 Capture Modules for Petrobras’ FPSOs

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Single Buoy Moorings, the subsidiary of SBM Offshore, have agreed to conduct a study for the application of CO2 capture modules on future floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) for Petrobras.

This study will be conducted toward typical implementation of CO2 capture solutions for FPSOs.

The module design for FPSOs is based on a combination of MHI's proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process CO2 capture technology and SBM's Fast4Ward principles.

The study will focus on capture of the CO2 emitted by onboard gas turbines, with analysis and evaluation to be carried out toward future commercialization.

It marks the first achievement of a partnership agreement between MHI and SBM in September 2023.

The agreement, a response to rapid expansion in demand for decarbonization, aims to accelerate business development in CO2 capture solution for FPSOs, to contribute to achievement of carbon neutrality on a global scale.