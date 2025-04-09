Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ashtead Technology Partners Up with EdgeTech for eBOSS Sonar System

(Credit: Ashtead Technology)

Ashtead Technology has signed a global technology partnership with EdgeTech to bring the first eBOSS system to the subsea technology rental market.

The EdgeTech Buried Object Sonar System (eBOSS) is the latest advanced technology sub-bottom sonar system developed for penetrating the seabed to accurately detect, locate, classify and identify buried and partially protruding objects including unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Originally developed for smaller UXO, the eBOSS system is also capable of identifying larger items such as mine-like objects, obstructions, pipelines and cables.

Due to the low-frequency acoustic imaging capabilities, the system can be used for real-time surveys such as cable or pipe tracking as well as route surveys. Alternatively, the data can be captured for post project processing using synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) to render 3D images of buried objects.

“We are delighted that EdgeTech has chosen Ashtead Technology as their technology partner for the impressive eBOSS system.

“Combining this industry-leading detection system, our extensive expertise in bespoke deployment methods and our global fleet of ancillary equipment will create an unrivalled, integrated detection package that will help to effectively address our customers’ subsea challenges,” said Ross MacLeod, Integrated Projects Director at Ashtead Technology.

The new technology partnership brings together EdgeTech’s latest sub-bottom profiling sonar technology with project management, training, installation support and expert offshore technicians from Ashtead Technology to ensure effective deployment and support at every stage of a project.

The eBOSS system is deployable from vessels, ROVs, ROTVs and towed vehicles.

“We are excited to work with Ashtead Technology to bring eBOSS to the market and are relying on their expertise to help provide this remarkable, game-changing  technology to customers," added Rick Babicz, Director at EdgeTech.

