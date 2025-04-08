HSM Offshore Energy Gets East Anglia TWO Substation Contract

ScottishPower Renewables, part of the Iberdrola, has awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for its East Anglia TWO offshore substation and jacket foundation to HSM Offshore Energy.

HSM Offshore Energy will deliver the 5,100 mt offshore high-voltage substation and its 3,700 mt jacket foundation for the 960 MW windfarm off the coast of Suffolk, which will produce enough clean, green energy to power the equivalent of almost one million homes.

Initial engineering works for the green energy project got underway in summer 2024 under an early work agreement.

Construction is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the jacket ready for installation in the third quarter of 2027 and the topside in late 2027.

“This contract represents a significant milestone for HSM Offshore Energy and underscores our position as a trusted partner in the offshore wind industry.

“The proactive approach taken by ScottishPower Renewables to reserve yard capacity early demonstrates the value of collaboration and forward-thinking in driving the energy transition. We are proud to contribute to the East Anglia TWO project and to play a role in supporting the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets,” said Hans Leerdam, CCO at HSM Offshore Energy.

“It’s fantastic to be working with HSM Offshore Energy to bring our $5.1 billion East Anglia TWO windfarm to life and produce more homegrown green generation for the UK.

“This contract is a great example of the innovative and forward-thinking approach we took to securing quality supply chain partners for the project at the earliest opportunity and means we can hit the ground running to begin construction later this year. I can’t wait to see the project take shape,” added Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for Offshore.

The East Anglia TWO offshore windfarm will be located in the southern North Sea approximately 33 km from the Suffolk coast at its nearest point off Southwold and 37 km to Lowestoft.