Smulders Acquires HSM Offshore Energy

(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

Eiffage, through Eiffage Métal’s Belgian subsidiary Smulders, has signed an agreement for the acquisition of HSM Offshore Energy to strengthen its expertise in the offshore energy market.

HSM Offshore Energy is an integrated solution provider in Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) in particular electrical and mechanical systems for offshore energy projects.

The company also focus itself on topsides for emerging new markets like carbon capture & storage (CCS) and hydrogen.

The company delivers clients with multidisciplinary projects from design and engineering to offshore hook-up and commissioning. Created in 1914, HSM Offshore Energy is located in the Rotterdam area and generates annual revenues approaching $325 million with 140 employees.

Smulders specializes in large and complex steel construction projects including the engineering and construction of transition pieces, jackets and High Voltage substations structures.

HSM Offshore Energy and Smulders are strongly complementarity across the EPCIC value chain to provide topsides for offshore wind farms and new emerging markets. The parties frequently cooperate as offshore projects increase in size.

The combination of the two companies will strengthen their efficiency and their capacity to deliver large offshore projects for the benefit of customers in a broader addressable market.

Recently Smulders and HSM Offshore Energy have partnered on significant offshore renewable energy projects for the integration of auxiliary and high voltage equipment off the coasts of Germany and Belgium.

This acquisition will reinforce Eiffage Group’s position on the important and growing European sustainable energy market. The transaction is subject to approval by the competition authorities.

