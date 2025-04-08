Shell Hires Stena Drillship for Job Offshore Suriname

Shell, through its subsidiaries, has awarded a contract to Stena Drilling for the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Stena DrillMAX, which will be put to work offshore Suriname.

KE STP Company and BG International Limited Suriname Branch, subsidiaries of Shell, have selected Stena DrillMAX for a drilling campaign, expected to start in the second half of 2025.

The campaign offshore Suriname will comprise two firm wells, and two optional wells, Stena said in a social media update.

Stena DrillMAX is a sixth-generation harsh environment dual-activity dynamically positioned (DP3) drillship, capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000 ft.

Earlier in 2025, the drillship has been hired by TotalEnergies to perform managed pressure drilling of one exploration well in Suriname, starting in the second quarter of 2025.