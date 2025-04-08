Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Hires Stena Drillship for Job Offshore Suriname

Stena DrillMAX (Credit: Stena Drilling)
Stena DrillMAX (Credit: Stena Drilling)

Shell, through its subsidiaries, has awarded a contract to Stena Drilling for the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Stena DrillMAX, which will be put to work offshore Suriname.

KE STP Company and BG International Limited Suriname Branch, subsidiaries of Shell, have selected Stena DrillMAX for a drilling campaign, expected to start in the second half of 2025.

The campaign offshore Suriname will comprise two firm wells, and two optional wells, Stena said in a social media update.

Stena DrillMAX is a sixth-generation harsh environment dual-activity dynamically positioned (DP3) drillship, capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000 ft.

Earlier in 2025, the drillship has been hired by TotalEnergies to perform managed pressure drilling of one exploration well in Suriname, starting in the second quarter of 2025.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe South America Drillships Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TWMA)

TWMA Lands Long-Term Drilling Waste Management Job for...
Saipem FDS2 vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Nets $720M for Offshore Work in Middle East and...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Kraken Robotics Launches SAS Service for Offshore Energy Market

Kraken Robotics Launches SAS S

Gulf Marine Services Lands New Jack-Up Vessel Contract

Gulf Marine Services Lands New

Hanwha Ocean Marks Entry into Deepwater Drilling Market with First Drillship

Hanwha Ocean Marks Entry into

Dutch Firm Designs Blades for TouchWind’s Innovative Floating Wind Turbine

Dutch Firm Designs Blades for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine