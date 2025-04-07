Stillstrom and Panama Canal to Explore Offshore Charging Technology

Stillstrom by Maersk and the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the implementation of Stillstrom’s offshore charging technology to reduce emissions from vessels idling in and around the Panama Canal.

Handling approximately 14,000 vessels annually, the Panama Canal is a critical artery of global commerce. The Canal’s strategic position makes it a focal point for maritime sustainability, and in recent years, ACP has taken significant steps toward decarbonization. The authority has introduced incentive programs for lower-emission vessels, invested in water-saving initiatives, and committed to reducing its own operational carbon footprint.

For ships awaiting transit or at anchor near landfall, coastal areas, and cities, traditional idling means running diesel or heavy fuel oil generators—releasing CO2, NOx, and particulates into the air. Stillstrom’s offshore charging technology offers a different reality: vessels silently drawing power from a stationary offshore unit, eliminating the need to burn fossil fuels while waiting in line.

Through this collaboration, Stillstrom and the Panama Canal Authority will conduct a joint feasibility study to assess the potential for offshore charging solutions in the region. The study will evaluate how these systems could reduce emissions, improve air quality, and support the Panama Canal’s broader decarbonization strategy.

By leading this initiative, the Panama Canal aims to set a precedent for other major trade routes, proving that sustainable shipping is not just an ambition but a practical and achievable goal.