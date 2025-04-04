Subsea7 to Transport and Install Shell’s Sparta FPS off US

Subsea 7 has secured a sizeable contract by Shell for the Sparta deepwater development in the United Stats.

The project involves the transportation and installation of a floating production system (FPS) at Garden Banks block 959, which is located off the southeastern coast of Louisiana at water depths of up to 1,635 meters.

The contract has been described as sizeable by Subsea7, meaning its value is between $50 million and $150 million.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea7's office in Texas, with offshore operations expected to start in 2027.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Shell in the US, building on past projects, including the recent Vito development. We look forward to playing a key role in the successful delivery of the Sparta project,” said Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico.

Owned by Shell Offshore (51% operator) and Equinor Gulf of Mexico (49%), Sparta is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and currently has an estimated, discovered recoverable resource volume of 244 million boe.

The final investment decision for the project was made in December 2023.

Seatrium is in charge of the construction and integration of the hull, topsides and living quarters of the Sparta FPU.