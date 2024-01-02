Seatrium Gets Shell’s Contract for Sparta Floating Production Unit

Seatrium has been awarded a contract by Shell to construct and integrate the hull, topsides and living quarters of the Sparta semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU).

The contract includes the installation of Shell-furnished equipment and follows the letter of intent sealed by the companies in August 2023.

The Sparta FPU will be located in the Garden Banks area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, approximately 275 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana. It will feature a single topside bolstered by a four-column, semi-submersible floating hull and is designed to produce 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The two-level topside for Sparta will be integrated and lifted to the hull using Seatrium’s Goliath twin cranes capable of lifting up to 30,000 tonnes.

“We are deeply honored that Shell has awarded Sparta, the third FPU newbuild, to Seatrium, following the successful deliveries of the Vito and Whale FPUs. It is a strong affirmation of our team’s capabilities and the long-standing partnership between both parties.

“We are fully committed to executing the project well, including the single lift operation and fabrication of the FPU to meet its 20,000-psi design for use in harsh weather conditions, and delivering the unit to Shell safely and efficiently,” said William Gu, Executive Vice President and Head of Oil & Gas International of Seatrium.