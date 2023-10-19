Seatrium Delivers Shell's Whale Floating Production Unit

Singapore's Seatrium said Thursday it had delivered the 2019-ordered Whale Floating Production Unit (FPU) to Shell for deployment at Whale deepwater field development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

According to Seatrium, which was known as Sembcorp Marine went the FPU was ordered, the Whale offshore production platform, which comprises a topside module and a four-column semi-submersible floating hull of over 22,000 tonnes) was delivered on-time and within budget.

Seatrium used Goliath twin cranes with a combined 30,000-tonne lifting capacity and a 100-meter hook height to integrate the Whale FPU topside and hull in one single lift.

The expected peak output from the Whale field, in which Chevron is a partner, too, will be around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The field currently has an estimated recoverable resource volume of 490 million boe.

To be located in Alaminos Canyon Block 773, adjacent to the Shell-operated Silvertip field, about 10 miles from the Shell-operated Perdido platform and approximately 200 miles southwest of Houston, Whale will be Shell’s 12th deepwater host in the Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: Seatrium