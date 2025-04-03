VARD Snags $125M Shipbuilding Deal for Subsea Construction Vessel

VARD signed a contract with Taiwan's Dong Fang Offshore for the design and construction of one Offshore Subsea Construction Vessel, with option(s). The vessel is of VARD 3 39 design, and the value of the contract is $125 million.

This is the third vessel VARD is building for DFO, with the first two being Commissioning Service Operations Vessels, contracted in May 2024.

DFO aspires to be the supplier of choice to deliver international standard cable installation and repair solutions in the wind and telecoms industries, operations and maintenance solutions for offshore wind farms, and the delivery of turnkey marine construction solutions in Asia Pacific.

The vessel contracted is a versatile platform designed and equipped for subsea operation duties, offshore wind operations & maintenance activities, as well as cable installation and repair scopes in the offshore wind and telecoms sectors. With its optimized hull form together with a powerful propulsion configuration, the vessel will have particularly good sea-keeping capabilities, including reduced motions and accelerations and excellent station keeping performance. The design has focused on the environmental footprint with an efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station keeping capabilities including battery hybrid propulsion, delivering improved workability and operational reliability.

The vessel is fitted with a 250 MT active heave compensated offshore crane which enables the vessel to perform advanced subsea operations, a 1,200 m2 work deck prepared for a cable repair or cable lay spread, and ROV hangars prepared for built-in ROVs on both sides.

The large design flexibility allows the vessel to accommodate future operational demands. The vessel is prepared for the installation of a motion compensated gangway, an under-deck carousel, the installation of a large trencher and is in addition prepared for helideck installation.

The vessel has 90 cabins to accommodate 130 people on board. Operational centers such as offices, briefing rooms, conference room/cinema and dayrooms have been designed to meet a high standard in the market, and furnishings will be completed to a premium standard by Vard interiors.

Vard Electro is delivering a fully integrated power and automation system, emphasizing total system efficiency to ensure optimal environmental considerations. This system is monitored by the SeaQ Green Pilot, which collects all digital data from the vessel and makes it accessible through Vard Electro’s cloud service to office desktops.

The vessel is also equipped with the SeaQ Bridge. This installation provides the vessel operator with comprehensive oversight and control of all onboard systems from a single location, enhancing both operational safety and efficiency. The SeaQ Bridge is a pivotal enabler for more digital ship operations, incorporating applications that minimize the need for manual panels.

Vard Interiors will provide HVAC-R, piping systems and modern interior solutions designed to create environments that are both functional and conducive to individual well-being and productivity aboard the vessel.

Vessel Specifications