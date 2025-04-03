Imrandd Expands Work Scope for Apache’s North Sea Assets

Industrial data and engineering consultancy Imrandd has secured contract with Apache North Sea, expanding scope to include pipeline capability.

The renewal extends Imrandd’s ongoing provision of integrity data analytics and onshore integrity engineering support across all seven of Apache’s North Sea assets.

In addition to maintaining the integrity of the topsides pressure systems equipment for Apache’s offshore assets, the contract has also expanded to pipeline capability including the provision of a senior pipelines engineer.

This enhances Imrandd’s scope of work to deliver its advanced data-driven integrity management solutions across both topsides and subsea infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Apache for another two years. This renewal, along with the expanded scope to include pipeline capability, is a testament to our ability to drive meaningful improvements in asset integrity management.

“Our data-led approach continues to set new industry standards, ensuring offshore assets remain safe, efficient, and resilient in the long term,” said Innes Auchterlonie, CEO of Imrandd.