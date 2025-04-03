Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Imrandd Expands Work Scope for Apache’s North Sea Assets

(Credit: Supplied by Imrandd)
(Credit: Supplied by Imrandd)

Industrial data and engineering consultancy Imrandd has secured contract with Apache North Sea, expanding scope to include pipeline capability.

The renewal extends Imrandd’s ongoing provision of integrity data analytics and onshore integrity engineering support across all seven of Apache’s North Sea assets.

In addition to maintaining the integrity of the topsides pressure systems equipment for Apache’s offshore assets, the contract has also expanded to pipeline capability including the provision of a senior pipelines engineer.

This enhances Imrandd’s scope of work to deliver its advanced data-driven integrity management solutions across both topsides and subsea infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Apache for another two years. This renewal, along with the expanded scope to include pipeline capability, is a testament to our ability to drive meaningful improvements in asset integrity management.

“Our data-led approach continues to set new industry standards, ensuring offshore assets remain safe, efficient, and resilient in the long term,” said Innes Auchterlonie, CEO of Imrandd.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Floatel Victory accomodation rig (Credit: Floatel International)

Floatel Victory Flotel to Stay with Equinor Offshore...
(Credit: Repsol Resources UK)

NEO Energy and Repsol to Merge UK Oil and Gas Assets

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

VARD Snags $125m Shipbuilding Deal for Subsea Contruction Vessel

VARD Snags $125m Shipbuilding

Imrandd Expands Work Scope for Apache’s North Sea Assets

Imrandd Expands Work Scope for

Mitsui’s STATS Lands Malaysian Pipeline Isolation Job

Mitsui’s STATS Lands Malaysian

Global Trade War Worries Grow as Trump Unveils Sweeping Tariffs

Global Trade War Worries Grow

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine