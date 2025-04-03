Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ASCO Gets Repsol’s Base and Logistics Services Contract in Norway

(Credit: ASCO)
(Credit: ASCO)

Global integrated logistics and materials management specialist ASCO has been awarded a three-year contract, with options, to provide base and logistics services for Repsol Norge in Tananger and Farsund in Norway.

The agreement covers a comprehensive range of services, including warehouse management, cargo handling, waste services, transport and customs clearance, as well as personnel support for logistics, materials management, and helicopter coordination.

"We are grateful to Repsol for continuing to trust ASCO with its base and logistics services. This contract reinforces our strong partnership and allows us to further develop as a company while remaining a preferred and proud supplier to Repsol.

WIt also strengthens our existing operations in Norway, providing a solid foundation for continued collaboration. We remain committed to simplifying, streamlining, and digitising logistics delivery to enhance efficiency and service quality."

Repsol has been a key customer for ASCO in Norway since 2011, and this new contract ensures job security at ASCO’s bases in Tananger and Farsund, reinforcing ASCO’s position as a leading logistics provider in the region,” said Øyvind Salte, Commercial Director at ASCO Norge.

